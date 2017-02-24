Anorak | Stoke-on-Trent demolishes UKIP and the Brexit lie

Stoke-on-Trent demolishes UKIP and the Brexit lie

Following the by-elections in Copeland – the Tories won a seat Labour has held since it was created more than 80 years ago – and Stoke-on-Trent – Labour won with just 7,853 votes, seeing off UKIP leader Paul Nuttall who got a meagre 5,233 votes – we know three things:

Brexit killed UKIP. Labour are doomed. A vote for Brexit was not a vote for UKIP’s Little Englander politics

And then there is voter apathy. Just 36.7% of the electorate bothered to vote in Stoke-on-Trent. In Copeland the figure was £51.27%.

When the people were asked to vote on Brexit, 65.7% of people in Stoke-on-Trent voted – 81,563 people wanted out of the European Union.

These people did not vote because they were nativist UKippers. Brexit voters are not, as one notable director put it, “a load of UKIP c**ts”. A vote for Brexit was not a vote for Nigel Farage.

The Brexit vote was a victory for democracy, a glorious cacophony of noise created by the ignored and dismissed. A political party attuned to what what the people want will thrive, although what that is needs articulating. But the myth that a vote for Brexit was a vote for UKIP can be put to rest.

Paul Sorene

