Bad PR: Helen Bailey’s killer is an Arsenal fan

Unwelcome endorsements: a look at brands being associated with negative news.

After Ian Stewart murdered his lover Helen Bailey and plotted to steal her fortune, he lied and lied to make the police believe his innocence. He also, as the Times notes, ‘spent her money on Arsenal tickets’.

More bad PR when we see it.

Karen Strike

Posted: 25th, February 2017