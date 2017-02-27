Anorak | Saudi Arabia’s King packs 459 tonnes of luggage and two elevators for 9-day trip

Saudi Arabia’s King packs 459 tonnes of luggage and two elevators for 9-day trip

When Saudi Arabia’s king travels to Indonesia he’ll have packed 506 tons of stuff into his bags. As well as spare knickers, travel plugs and mints, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz will travel with two Mercedes limousines and two elevators?

It’s the first time the King has visited Indonesia for 46 years. He was meant to go earlier but by the time the hand luggage was sorted and he’d found the wife he wasn’t sure if he’d packed or not, the 1980s and 1990s had come and gone.

The Washington Post looks on:

The Jakarta Post reports that the Saudi group will total about 1,500 people, including 10 ministers, 25 princes and at least 100 security personnel.

Not all of the staff will in the hold.

Karen Strike

Posted: 27th, February 2017 | In: Royal Family, Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink