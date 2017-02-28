Anorak | Jordan Horowitz wrongly awarded best director Oscar in the Telegraph

Jordan Horowitz wrongly awarded best director Oscar in the Telegraph

How bad is the Daily Telegraph’s subbing? In its report on the monumental Oscars ‘fiasco’ (its word) that saw the Oscar for Best Picture awarded to the wrong movie – the paper calls it ‘the worst blunder in Hollywood history’ – Moonlight got the statuette mistakenly awarded to La La Land – The Telegraph makes an error.

After branding the unscripted entertainment ‘excruciating’, ‘confusing’ and ’embarrassing’, the paper shows ‘La La Land director Jordan Horowitz’ holding up the note that says Moonlight won.

In which case Horowitz may care to have a word with Damien Chazelle, who actually took home the Oscar for best director. It was Chazelle who directed La La Land.

If you’re writing about another outfit’s errors, it’s a good idea to check your own report for accuracy.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 28th, February 2017 | In: Broadsheets, Celebrities Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink