Anorak | Donald Trump’s propagandist Sean Spicer was George Bush’s Easter Bunny

In 2008, Sean Spicer played the role of the Easter Bunny at President George W. Bush’s holiday do.

Transcript:

The Easter Bunny Speaks

On Monday, the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll took place — complete with the Jonas Brothers and President Bush feigning some sort of excitement. But what about the Easter Bunny? He always gets the shaft, so we decided to interview a bunny, also known as Sean Spicer, a former Hill-er currently serving in the U.S. trade representative’s office.

Q. Is it hot in the bunny suit? Can you see in that thing?

A. It gets very hot. Each bunny gets a handler who guides them around the South Lawn. My handler for the event was my wife, Rebecca, who has been keeping me in line for years.

Q. How do kids react to you?

A. Kids love the Easter Bunny. There is something real special about seeing all the families on the White House lawn. The first lady and several members of the Cabinet, including Ambassador [Susan] Schwab, read to the children during the day.

Q. Any famous kids? Did any famous kids misbehave or behave really well?

A. I can’t see too much, and the bunny does not talk, but every child is special on this day. Most children are so excited to see the bunny that they are on their best behavior. I really get a kick out of the ones that thank the bunny for their basket or a gift they got on Easter.

Q. How many years is this for you being a popular bunny and all?

A. Second year.

Q. Any good bunny perks?

A. I think I have an in with Teddy from the Nationals’ racing presidents — we share a bond.

Q. You’re known for your props in helping the trade cause — any way a bunny could fit into that routine?

A. Sure. I kept telling the kids that “eggs-ports” help grow the economy and create jobs. All of the stuff kids got in their Easter baskets from Colombia entered the U.S. almost entirely duty-free, but when the Easter Bunny brought stuff made in the U.S. to kids in Colombia, he had to pay stiff tariffs — Congress should pass the Colombia trade agreement and end one-way trade.

Q. Any politicians talk to you? Or the Jonas Brothers?

A. Lots of moms and dads. I was not aware of anyone specifically — there are so many children trying to say hi and have their photo taken that there really isn’t much time, and since the bunny does not speak, it would be tough.

Last but not least, here’s a fun fact: In 2007, the U.S. exported about $221 million in eggs in their shells. Canada was the largest customer, taking about 22 percent of the total.