Anorak | Clickbait balls: The Daily Telegraph’s cutting-edge journalism puts Chelsea on top

Clickbait balls: The Daily Telegraph’s cutting-edge journalism puts Chelsea on top

In the race for clicks, the Daily Telegraph continues to mine news seams of bullshit. The paper asks a question it then aims to answer by name-checking all the Premier League’s top sides.

Champions League race – Who is best placed to finish in the top four and what will it mean for those who don’t?

Well, a quick look at the PL table, tells us that – and we can even list them in order – Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester City and Liverpool – are best placed to get Champions’ League football next term on account of them being 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively.

For the two clubs of the top 6 that don’t finish in the top 4, it will man: the Europa League.

Such are the facts.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 7th, March 2017 | In: Back pages, Broadsheets Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink