Anorak | The intimacy issue: Millennials are having less sex than their grandparents did

It’s not surprising to read in the Archives of Sexual Behavior that American adults are having sex less than they were in the 1990s. What with ‘rape culture’, STDs, consent classes and contracts, moralising, the formalisation of choice and reduction of human autonomy, unwanted pregnancy, opportunity cost (women’s choices have increased over recent generations) and the proliferation of porn that fills the void created by the age’s fear of intimacy, it’s pretty remarkable anyone’s having sex at all.

Give it another twenty years and problematic, spontaneous sex will be gone, leaving human beings to replicate at the factory that seems to always give Hollywood A-listers his ‘n’ hers twins.

Jean M. Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University and author of the book Generation Me, and co-authors Ryne Sherman at Florida Atlantic University and Brooke Wells at the Center for Human Sexuality Studies at Widener University, found that millennials had fewer sexual partners and less sex than their Generation X predecessors.

Sex is all around us. But it’s not about passion. Sex is an objectified conversation piece through which we get to know ourselves. Sex has been turned into a form of therapy. Show us your knickers, and the government and media’s invasive sexperts will analyse them with a forensic curiosity.

Yeah, spot the perverts.

