Book shop workers create book-face art

To the Librairie Mollat in Bordeaux, France, where the staff and customers are filling the Instagram page with their body and book mash-ups.

Spotter: Dangerous Minds

Mike Kritharis

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 8th, March 2017