Anorak | 21st Century Bastards: action figures for the post-truth age

21st Century Bastards: action figures for the post-truth age

We love a good action figure. But if Ken or Gay Bob leave you non-plussed, why not hang out with what @ChrisTheBarker calls ’21st Century Bastards’, like Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, Vladimir Putin, Nigel Farage, Katie Hopkins, Piers Morgan, Vladimir Putin, Steve Bannon and Margaret Thatcher’s Ghost? All come with “adjustable limbs and morals”.

The action figures, of course, reflect the creators’ likes, dislikes and prejudices. You can make your own. We at Anorak would add ones for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who heads a party that acquiesces to anti-Semites, the kind of irritant who sniffs loudly and repeatedly on public transport, TV presenters who ask ‘How do you feel?’ and a cafe owner who describes their food as ‘artisan’.

Follow Chris the Barker on his Tumblr.

Paul Sorene

