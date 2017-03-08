Anorak | Lincoln University’s student union awards itself a super-injunction against free speech

Lincoln University’s student union awards itself a super-injunction against free speech

Is irony dead? Lincoln University’s Student Conservative Society has been banned from using official social media accounts because it posted Spiked’s news that the Student Union is “very intolerant” to free speech.

Upset at being branded intolerant and censorious, the student union banned the people who said they were. Talking about censorship has been censored. Lincoln University’s student union has awarded itself a super-injunction against free speech.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney calls the ban “intolerant, illiberal and totalitarian”.

According to a statement from the society, this was due to ‘an anonymous complaint over two tweets’. ‘The first, in relation to freedom of speech, linking an article from spiked, and the second was in relation to an SU questionnaire that had to be completed before voting in recent SU elections.’ After reading spiked’s Free Speech University Rankings (FSUR), the society decided to publicise the fact that Lincoln Students’ Union had received a Red ranking. Screenshots of the offending tweet, seen by spiked, show a picture of Lincoln’s ranking page, alongside emojis with their mouths zipped shut.

The SU’s action is so stupid, you wonder how its absolutists function in every day life? When confronted with such slack-jawed, mentally negligible dumb-arness the temptation must be to do things just because they upset these twerps. Too easy, of course. The challenge is to find the most ludicrous thing and run with that.

