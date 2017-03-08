Anorak | Arsenal balls: real Gunners fan know we’ve never had it so good

Arsenal balls: real Gunners fan know we’ve never had it so good

When Arsenal were wafted out of the Champions’ League, losing to Bayern Munich by a mere eight goal margin – 10-2 was the final result – former Gunners’ striker Ian Wright told BT Sport:”It’s a sad day because we’ve gone out again at this stage. We’re going through a period in our history that’s the worst.”

Arsenal fans who’ve supported them before Arsene Wenger’s revolution – and yes, I’m one – can recall when watching the Gunners gave you neck strain, the half-time act was a marching band and the turf seemed to repel the ball into the stratosphere.

Wright joined Arsenal in September 1991 for £2.5m. In season 1992-93, Arsenal finished 10th, scoring 40 goals – the lowest total of any club. Arsenal finished below Aston Villa, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, none of which now play in the top flight.

It’s not the end of the world to be tonked by a better team. It’s just a big reminder to all the fans who turn up only to watch their side win that Arsenal have never had it so good…

Paul Sorene

