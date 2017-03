Theresa May laughing like Muttley

It never takes the internet long to nail it. When Theresa May convulsed and heaved with laughter in the Commons as the Budget was narrated by Philip Hammond, Mutley, from the cartoon Dastardly and Muttley was channelled.

Karen Strike

