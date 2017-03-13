Anorak | The Tidy Twat and other handmade vagina purses (with hairy trim)

The Tidy Twat and other handmade vagina purses (with hairy trim)

Thanks to Etsy shop Not Made In China Sewing, for $19.00you can carry your small changes around in a handmade vagina purse. The pubic trim is available in comes in five different tones – blonde, light brown, dark brown, black and ginger – and the fleshy part one four tones.

Take your pick from The Tidy Twat, The Overly Manicured Muff, and The 70s Porno Pussy.

Spotter: So Bad So Good

Karen Strike

