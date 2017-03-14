Anorak | Donald Trump’s sexist quotes on vintage misogynistic adverts

Donald Trump’s sexist quotes on vintage misogynistic adverts
Those old sexist adverts get a retread with Donald Trump quotes. Saint Hoax explain the work:
I removed the original headlines from these misogynistic advertisements and replaced them with quotes that Donald Trump said about women.
The headlines and visuals strongly complement each other, although there’s almost a 30-year gap between them.
Via: Saint Hoax, Christian Nightmares
