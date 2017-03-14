Anorak

Donald Trump’s sexist quotes on vintage misogynistic adverts

Those old sexist adverts get a retread with Donald Trump quotes. Saint Hoax explain the work:

I removed the original headlines from these misogynistic advertisements and replaced them with quotes that Donald Trump said about women.

The headlines and visuals strongly complement each other, although there’s almost a 30-year gap between them.

saint hoax trump sex saint hoax trump sex saint hoax trump sex saint hoax trump sex saint hoax trump sex saint hoax trump sex

 

Via: Saint Hoax



