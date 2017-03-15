Anorak | ‘Beware of Jews’ sign erected in London

‘Beware of Jews’ sign erected in London

To Stamford Hill, North London, where someone has stuck a ‘Beware of Jews’ road sign-style warning on a lamppost. This Jew is in a triangle, which signals danger ahead. If the Jew was in a circle it would be informative.

This sign isn’t the usual anti-Semite’s portrait of a Jew, such as you see at Egyptian airport bookshops, British University campuses, Nazi get-togethers and on the hustings with the liberal Left. This terrifying Jew who wants to suck your blood and steal your granny is a ‘Stamford Hill Cowboy’, a traditionally-dressed Orthodox Jewish man.

Viewed in silhouette, this Jew looks a bit like silent film comedian Buster Keaton or George Galloway.

But it’s not funny. It’s nasty.

Barry Bard, of Jewish neighbourhood watch Shomrim NE London, says whoever did it “has obviously gone to an effort to cause alarm and distress to local people”.

Shadow home secretary and MP for Hackney North Diane Abbott calls it it was “disgusting”. Labour’s MP for Tottenham David Lammy said it amounted to “despicable, nasty behaviour that has absolutely no place in our community”.

The number of anti-Semitic attacks is rising exponentially. Jews no longer feel as safe as they did.

Paul Sorene

