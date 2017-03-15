Anorak | The F-rating doesn’t give an F-word about movies

The F-rating doesn’t give an F-word about movies

Helping us all agree on what codes wok best in language is the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), which is now using the ‘F-rating’ to signal films of a feminist type “so [viewers can choose films that fairly represent women on screen and behind the camera.” It is “applied to all films which are directed by women and/or written by women and/or have significant women on screen.”

That bit about significant women open up a few issues, no, no last of all when it comes to grot movies. The F-rating might not be the best guide to family entertainment or indeed anything approaching entertainment of any strain. It turns out the F-rating is not about films at all; it’s about educating the masses. The official F-rated website explains the vision:

‘The stories we see on screen need to be told by a broad spectrum of people to represent our diverse culture. Without change, we will train the next generation to only recognise white males as the protagonists and the ones in control of the cameras, scripts and budgets. As well as equality on screen and behind the camera, more female film critics from diverse backgrounds and ethnicities need to be welcomed into the industry so that opinion and feedback is balanced.’

It’s not about viewers, then, many of whom are women. It’s about the film industry and gender. The thinking is that female film fans go to the cinema not to seek escapism but to reaffirm their identity. You’re not watching them; you’re looking at yourself. But you’ve already got Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook boast cards for that.

Note 1: If equality is the mantra, then the IMDb could look at itself. According to Wikipedia, the IMDb ‘originated with a Usenet posting by British film fan and computer programmer Col Needham entitled “Those Eyes”, about actresses with beautiful eyes.’ Col is a white male – and since he flogged the site to Amazon, a very rich one.

Note 2: Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a rich white male. Amazon Inc. has 7 ‘Officers’. All are white. One is a woman. Amazon has 11 directors – 9 of whom are male.

Karen Strike

