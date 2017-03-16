Anorak

McDonald's twitter account to Donald Trump: 'You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President'

McDonald’s twitter account to Donald Trump: ‘You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President’

16th, March 2017

Looks like McDonald’s might be more wholesome that otherwise thought. At 9:15 a.m today the McDonald’s official twitter account pinged a tweet to President Donald Trump: “You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

 

Was someone clowning around with the McDonald’s account? The restaurant chain has deleted the tweet. It then tweeted (officially):

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.

