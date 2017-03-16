Anorak | Unions are good because it’s hard to sack bad workers

Unions are good because it’s hard to sack bad workers

There are many way to praise the public sector but in the Guardian you can read about a new one. In a story entitled ‘Do the maths’ Abi Wilkinson praises unions and the work they do securing workers’ rights and improved pay. All good, then. She tells us unions ‘save taxpayers money in the long run’.

‘Research undertaken on behalf of the Trades Union Congress found that, in the public sector, there are 8,000-16,000 fewer dismissals every year thanks to union reps,’ she tells us. Employers prevented from sacking staff they consider inefficient or slack is a good thing and makes sound economic sense. Who knew?

Not stopping there, she adds, ‘Recruiting and training new employees is expensive, and it’s estimated that £27m-£54m of public money is saved by reducing staff turnover.’

How on earth does it help productivity and efficiency if you create an environment wherein its very hard to get rid of failing workers?

Karen Strike

