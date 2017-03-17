Anorak | Sean Spicer’s tie is infiltrated by foreign powers

Sean Spicer’s tie is infiltrated by foreign powers

When Donald Trump’s spokesman and part-time East Bunny Sean Spicer claimed former President Barack Obama asked GCHQ to spy on Donald Trump at Trump Tower, the British spooks replied: “Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wire tapping’ against the then President Elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.”

Of course, spying on people is what spies do, and if they are not doing it, what is the point of them? They can’t all be moonlighting as tabloid journalists?

Senate Intelligence Committee members Richard Burr, of North Carolina, and Mark Warner, of Virginia, say they’ve seen no evidence that The British spied on Trump for Obama. “Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016,” they said in a joint statement.

But Spicer knows better. He;s been watching the telly. He told the press:

“Last, on Fox News on March 14th, Judge Andrew Napolitano made the following statement: ‘Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice. He used GCHQ, what is that? It’s the initials for the British Intelligence Spying Agency. So simply, by having two people saying to them, “The President needs transcripts of conversations involved in candidate Trump’s conversations involving President-elect Trump,” he was able to get it and there’s no American fingerprints on this.'”

Trump, of course has accused Obama of espionage on a tweet. This week he told Fox News that he would be vindicated by new information “very soon”.

Time adds: “The White House has argued that Trump’s use of quotation marks around the phrase wires tapped implied he meant all manners of surveillance against him, but hasn’t offered any official proof of the claim, beyond reports in the press.”

Meanwhile, the internet notices Spier’s green tie. And gets to work:

Buzzfeed’s Jesse McLaren has more:

What happens when u wear a green tie on TV 😭 pic.twitter.com/gAohulqeck — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 16, 2017

