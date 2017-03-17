Anorak | George Osborne takes second job as editor of free newspaper

George Osborne takes second job as editor of free newspaper

Never let it be said that Tory MP George Osborne is not a man of the people. The former Chancellor has taken a second job as the editor of the London Evening Standard freesheet. You do what you can to make ends meet in the expensive capital city. And where better to learn the true meaning of austerity than in a newspaper office?

Anyhow, it’s big news for the man once rejected by the Times’s graduate recruitment scheme.

Osborne will keep his job as Conservative MP for Tatton while he oversees the newspaper, working out how many times the owner’s son, Evgeny Lebedev, can appear in it before readers notice and care.

Anyhow, it’s a big job editing a newspaper, whereas being an MP is obviously a doddle.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 17th, March 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink