Anorak | Arsenal balls: Wretch ‘wraps’ with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsenal balls: Wretch ‘wraps’ with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

by | 17th, March 2017

Typo of the Day arrives via the Daily Mail, wherein the paper has constructed a story from Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Instagram account. The talented but often-injured player nicknamed ‘The Ox’, presumably on account of it being a reduction in his name and not because he runs like a castrated bullock, has been passing the time with ‘wrapper Wretch 32’ as he recuperates from his umpteenth injury.

 

Yes. Wretch is a Wrapper. Christmas is his busiest period and in the run-up to Mothering Sunday he’s not too busy to talk about music with the Arsenal player.

The best bit about the Mail’s error is that it’ repeated over and over.

 

Such are the facts.



