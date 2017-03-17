Anorak | Trump apologists apologise for saying British spied on him for Obama

Trump apologists apologise for saying British spied on him for Obama

The good thing about post-truth is that you can never be right or wrong. You just get to accept dodgy dossier pushing Tony Blair’s invitation to ‘join the debate’. The truth is out there. But getting to the truth, reaching that actual kernel of fact, involves hitting a moving target, like being a Michael Jackson impersonator or getting through to Apple customer support. And so having heard Donald Trump tell the world that Barack Obama ‘wire-tapped’ his Trump Tower pad and White House spokesman Sean Spicer say the British spooks did it, we now get the other truth: it never happened. Maybe.

The BBC reports that Spicer will not repeat claims GCHQ spied on Trump. CNN adds that the White House ‘apologized to the British government’ over its latest fiasco.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster spoke with Q, telling him / her/ it that Spicer’s comment was “unintentional”. He did not say it. It just was said.

Such are the facts.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 17th, March 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink