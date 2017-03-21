Anorak | Buy a flag that went to the moon

Buy a flag that went to the moon

Aboard the 1971 Apollo 15 mission (July 26 – August 7, 1971) was a secret stash of USA flags. Astronaut David Scott had no idea they were there. “This [hidden pouch] was apparently unknown to anybody else until the (Portable Life Support System’s Oxygen Purge System where the pouch was stowed were) disassembled after the mission by some other member of the CSD (Crew Systems Division) and the flag package was discovered,” says Scott.

And now you can buy one of these well-travelled 7.5 by 4 inch wavers.

Spotter: Collect Space, which is selling the item.

Karen Strike

