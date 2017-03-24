Anorak | Daily Mail assures terrorists: it only takes two minutes to learn how to murder on Google

Daily Mail assures terrorists: it only takes two minutes to learn how to murder on Google

Like most of you, we had no idea a knife or a car could be used by terrorists to kill and maim until the Daily Mail used its front page to advise us that Google is the go-to-place for learning about weaponising your cutlery drawer and vehicle.

It turns out that everyone who ever stabbed anyone ever or used a vehicle to carry explosives and run people down learned how to do it via the media.

For just 65 pence, single mums and immigrants are able to buy the Mail and therein get directions to websites dealing in death. Moreover, we found copies of the Mail on display in shops, often on the bottom shelf where children can read them.

Says on worried mum: “I’m shocked they allow that muck on sale. I for one won’t be buying it. I’ll read it for free online.”

Karen Strike

