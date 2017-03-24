Anorak | Case against alleged Cornish pasty crimping Facebook ‘porn star’ collapses

Case against alleged Cornish pasty crimping Facebook ‘porn star’ collapses

When is a pastry crimper not a pasty crimper? Or to put it another way, can a porn star crimp pasties? The Daily Mail brings news of the “Cornish pasty crimper, 27” who allegedly “posed as a voluptuous 22-year-old Asian porn star”.

This would be some pose if the pasty crimper turns out to a skinny, pasty-faced bloke called Keith. Disappointingly, the alleged porn star impersonator, who, the paper reports, “met her victim on a Facebook page dedicated to introducing young ladies to wealthy older men”, is a woman. (“Ladies” not woman. “Men” not gentlemen. The Mail can be so prudish when its not gawping at woman “showing off their curves”.)

The 69-year-old alleged victim and the Cornish pie mangler never met in the flesh. We read that she allegedly “pretended to be a Bangladeshi exotic dancer” and sent her admirer a “series of steamy photos of a mystery woman, claiming to be her”.

The matter reached Truro Crown Court because over the course of a year-long relationship, the ‘porn star’ allegedly “offered to marry him if he could stump up cash for a wedding”. Reportedly the alleged scam cost him £35,000. She was charged with committing the alleged fraud and spending the money while knowing that it came from criminal conduct.

Today the case against her collapsed. We’re not sure why it did. Judge Simon Carr called in the jury and told them: “New information has come to light, which sometimes happens in cases, which has caused the Crown to consider it is not appropriate to pursue the matter further in front of you.”

Intriguing stuff.

What we do know is that the innocent woman’s husband, Jynal Khan, has already pleaded guilty to the fraud and is being dealt with in a separate court case.

What we also know is that you can work as a full-time pasty crimper.

Anorak

