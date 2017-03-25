Anorak | Matador gored in the anus gives thumbs up and eyes return to the ring

Matador gored in the anus gives thumbs up and eyes return to the ring

When Matador Antonio Romero was impaled on a bull’s horn at a bullfight in Mexico City, we all winced. The bull’s horn went straight up Romero’s backside. News emerging from Mexico is that Matador Romero’s anus had been “completely destroyed”.

Does it hurt? Only when he laughs – the Press is having no little sport with Antonio’s destroyed anus. The Mail says he’s looking forward to “getting back into the ring”. No. Not the bull. Antonio.

“BULLSEYE,” says the Daily Star alongside a photo of Matador Romero becoming a novelty horn ornament. “A bull sticks its horn right up matador Antonio Romero’s backside.”

But the matador’s on the mend. “I have faith and hope to feel again and show that I want to be someone important in the Fiesta Brava,” Antonio tells the Daily Star.

Right now, though, Antonio is like so many bulls bred for bullfighting: he’s well-and truly f*****.

Paul Sorene

