Anorak | Artist turns the dead into pencils

Artist turns the dead into pencils

When you die, you can spend eternity sliding about the bottom of a kitchen drawn, stuck down a sofa and having your head shaved into a point. Artist Nadine Jarvis turns human remains into pencils.

She takes the carbon left on the floor in crematoria and as part of her “research project into post mortem” turns the dust into pencils. It turns out that “240 pencils can be made from an average body of ash – a lifetime supply of pencils for those left behind”.

The pencils are not graded. Although it would be nice if the ‘H’ (for hardness) and ‘B’ (for blackness) could reflect the donor’s personality, disposition and lifestyle.

Spotter: Cribcandy

Karen Strike

