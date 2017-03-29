Anorak | New Cristiano Ronaldo statue captures his trademark squint

New Cristiano Ronaldo statue captures his trademark squint

A statue of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled at Maderia’s international airport, now called the Cristiano Ronaldo Airport. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa met the Real Madrid superstar and looked on as a statue was unveiled on the concourse outside.

Reaction to this latest Ronaldo statue has been mixed.

Some see a dynamic footballer, one of the world’s greatest athlete’s captured in his native deep bronze. Others wonder if the artist did justice to Ronaldo’s trademark cross-eyed squint, bulging forehead and teeth any red snapper would be proud to call their own.

Statues divide opinion, which is why its always safer to make them in retrospect once the subject has shuffled off and can’t be stood next to it.

Of course, what and who we in the Ronaldo statue see might reveal more about us than it does the player. Football website Pies sees Raoul Moat, the murderer. One of our writers sees Chelsea defender Gary Cahill watching David Luiz putting his hair in a bun. Another looked at it and said she’d never does any ironing and neither does Ronaldo because it looks as thought he’s swallowed his iron.

Meanwhile, that bloke in Bridlington who says he looks a bit like Ronaldo if you’ve had a few pints and the lights are dimmed can now point to the statue and say: “You see. It is me!”

Paul Sorene

Posted: 29th, March 2017 | In: Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink