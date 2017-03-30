Anorak | Fail: Labour MP and Brexit heroine Gisela Stuart is forgotten in Essex

Fail: Labour MP and Brexit heroine Gisela Stuart is forgotten in Essex

Top work in the Essex Chronicle, which captions the above picture: “Douglas Carswell with Boris Johnson and someone else on the Vote Leave tour bus.”

It’s factually correct. By that “someone else” happens to be Gisela Stuart, the Labour MP who spoke so eloquently in favour of the UK leaving the European Union.

It was Gisela Stuart who undermined the myth that a vote for Brexit was a vote for racism and only bigots wanted out.

Stuart understood that a vote for Brexit meant a vote for a more outward looking country – and a vote to make politicians more accountable to a more resilient, ambitious and aspirational demos.

Spotter: @JoeTwyman

Paul Sorene

