Anorak | Samantha Baldwin v the State’s secret care system

Samantha Baldwin v the State’s secret care system

Police have arrested Samantha Baldwin on suspicion of abducting her two young sons, Dylan Madge, 6, and Louis Madge, 9, on March 27. Samantha Baldwin, 40, and her sons were found, reportedly, at The Sherwood Hideaway in Ollerton – a holiday venue advertised as a “woodland retreat of luxury lodges nestled deep within Sherwood Forest”.

The “stylish, luxury lodges” offer customers a “luxurious holiday experience”, with “crisp Egyptian cotton sheets and sumptuous towels, duck-down pillows, Molton Brown toiletries, central heating and iPod docking stations”. Some lodges feature private outdoor hot tubs. Samantha Baldwin and her boys were not slumming it. A week at the retreat costs about £1,000.

As well as pinching Samantha Baldwin, police have arrested two other women, aged 62 and 36 – the Mail says they are Samantha’s mother Dianne, 62, and sister Leonie, 36. They’re on police bail. Removed from their mother, the two boys are with “care of childcare professionals”, which sounds a lot like they’ve been placed in foster care.

It’s a lucrative business. Christopher Booker says the country’s “80,000 foster carers [are] earning up to £500 a week or more for each child… within five years, according to the Local Government Association, ‘children’s services’ will account for a fifth of all the money raised in council tax.”

Nottinghamshire Police doesn’t explain why three women have been arrested and their children placed in the care of the State. “Nottinghamshire Police is now working to establish the full facts of the disappearance and is putting in place additional support measures for all parties involved,” says Chief Superintendent Helen Chamberlain. “We would ask the public to consider before commenting as, in line with media law, when a person is in custody any comments or speculation could be seen to be prejudicial.”

And that’s that. No comment. You cannot wonder aloud in print why Samantha Baldwin allegedly legged it nor why two others allegedly assisted her.

The Mail quotes a “close friend and civil servant who has known her since her teens”. From them we learn that “Samantha’s whole life was her sons. She was amazingly devoted and we are proud of her and how she brought them up… There has been a mistake. Both children adore her and she does them. They will be distraught at being taken from her and being given to strangers.” Another pal adds: “’If ever there was a good mother, she was it.” The message in the Mail is clear: the boys are loved. If the aim is to prevent the children from suffering, why has a family been broken up?

But we can’t talk about it. The story is rooted in the secretive child protection system. The media cannot place these secret courts in the full glare of public’s gaze. Law prevents it. What goes on in family courts largely remains secret.

Paul Sorene

