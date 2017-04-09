Anorak | The Internet of things: hacker makes all city’s emergency sirens go off at once

The Internet of things: hacker makes all city’s emergency sirens go off at once

When everything is on the Internet, it might be wise to sleep with one eye open and beneath a tinfoil blanket. People living in Dallas didn’t get much sleep when a hacker triggered the city’s 156 emergency sirens – used to hail sever weather – to wail all at once 60 times from 11.42 pm until 1.17am.

Feel safer?

You might want to unplug that toaster. When Andrew McGill linked his toaster to the web, hackers plugged in. In a day, 300 hackers had attempted to control his toaster. “I switched on the server at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, fully expecting to wait days—or weeks—to see a hack attempt,” says McGill. “Wrong! The first one came at 1:53 p.m.”

If it’s on the web, it can be hacked.

Spotter: Telegraph, USA Today, The Inevitability of Being Hacked

Mike Kritharis

