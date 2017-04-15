Anorak | Huffington Post writer says white men should be denied the right to vote

Huffington Post writer says white men should be denied the right to vote

If you’re looking for something really dumb, reactionary, horrible and bigoted don’t bother with Kelvin Mackenzie. Look instead to the Huffington Post, where Shelley Garland puts her case for denying the vote to all white men.

Just when you thought we’d reached the nadir of self-righteous first world loathing someone digs their nails further into their flesh and pulls out a new nugget soaked in the puss of identity politics. She tells us – irony of ironies – that denying the vote to millions of people based on the colour of their skin and genitals would strike a blow FOR progress. Garland says you white men are the Untermensch. You are not an individual. You are a cipher. You exist to represent. And you are a mistake in need of correcting.

And in case any enlightened women, blacks, Jews, Muslims and others want to support white male suffrage by voting one of these sub-humans into office, Garland says no white man will be allowed to hold any position of authority. They will also have their assets seized and “redistributed”.

She begins:

Some of the biggest blows to the progressive cause in the past year have often been due to the votes of white men. If white men were not allowed to vote, it is unlikely that the United Kingdom would be leaving the European Union, it is unlikely that Donald Trump would now be the President of the United States, and it is unlikely that the Democratic Alliance would now be governing four of South Africa’s biggest cities.

Upset that the democratic one adult one vote rule has produced the wrong results, Garland would like to maintain the establishment by denying anyone white and male the legal means to bring about change. Garland wants a new caste system where she is at the top and her kind know best.

You can read more of her revolting opinion or just file Garland’s regressive, illiberal, anti-human nastiness with the thousands of other HuffPost and Guardian articles on how white people are stupid and that we should all be on our guard against – get this – Nazis.

Paul Sorene

