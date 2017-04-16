Anorak | Donald Trump encouraged to bring his own solid golden coach for UK state visit

Donald Trump encouraged to bring his own solid golden coach for UK state visit

Donald Trump “insists” on riding in a golden carriage during his UK visit. No, not his gold carriage. That thing’s too wide for British streets, and the rhinestone-crusted wheels will mark the tarmac. Trump prefers to hitch a ride with Her Majesty in her golden coach in a procession down the Mall. At an estimated cost of £33.5m a mile, Trump may care to get the bill or get a Cab.

The Times says President Trump is “adamant” that the big procession in the gold coach forms part of his State visit. This contrasts with President Barack Obama’s 2011 visit. The man of the people chose to travel in an armoured, bullet-proof car to meet the Queen. The gold coach is more vulnerable. This presents a security issue.

An anonymous source tells us: “The vehicle which carries the president of the United States is a spectacular vehicle. It is designed to withstand a massive attack like a low-level rocket grenade. If he’s in that vehicle he is incredibly well protected and on top of that it can travel at enormous speed. If he is in a golden coach being dragged up the Mall by a couple of horses, the risk factor is dramatically increased.”

Maybe they can reach a happy compromise. Is Princess Anne’s roller still operational?

“There may well be protections in that coach such as bulletproof glass, but they are limited,” the source continues. “In particularly it is very flimsy. It would not be able to put up much resistance in the face of a rocket propelled grenade or high-powered ammunition. Armour-piercing rounds would make a very bad show of things.”

Think of the paintwork!

Paul Sorene

Posted: 16th, April 2017 | In: Politicians, Royal Family Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink