Anorak | Dirty tackle: Manchester United’s Ander Herrera gets inside Chelsea’s Hazard

Dirty tackle: Manchester United’s Ander Herrera gets inside Chelsea’s Hazard

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 in yesterday’s Premier League clash. The result puts United in position for a charge into the top four and thus qualification to next season’s Champions League and reduces Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table to just four points over a buoyant Spurs.

The game also coughed up two images, both of which feature on the back pages. The Mirror calls is “Squeaky Bum time”, a headline more suited to the image on the Times’s back page.

As United’s Ander Herrera finds work as proctologist, we recall an other great Manchester United meeting, when the club’s Rio Ferdinand got a thorough going over from Man City’s Carlos Tevez.

File under: Dirty Tackle.

Mike Kritharis

