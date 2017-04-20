Anorak | Glasgow woman gives mouth to mouth to dying pigeon

Glasgow woman gives mouth to mouth to dying pigeon
To Glasgow, where a woman is trying to resuscitate a pigeon with mouth to mouth.
Meanwhile in Glasgow… #pigeonCPR pic.twitter.com/0zkUNguwwR
— Charlotte (@Charlismyname) April 18, 2017
@charlismyname spotted this ‘Glasgow kiss’ and tweeted that the pigeon was then eaten by a seagull.
You get your protein where you can find it in Scotland.
