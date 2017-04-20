Anorak | Glasgow woman gives mouth to mouth to dying pigeon

Glasgow woman gives mouth to mouth to dying pigeon

To Glasgow, where a woman is trying to resuscitate a pigeon with mouth to mouth.

@charlismyname spotted this ‘Glasgow kiss’ and tweeted that the pigeon was then eaten by a seagull.

You get your protein where you can find it in Scotland.

Anorak

