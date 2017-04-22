Anorak | Labour’s party political broadcast showing indoctrinized Corbyn Kids backfires

Labour’s party political broadcast showing indoctrinized Corbyn Kids backfires

Labour’s latest electoral move is to take a teacher and show her instructing her students that education is safe in Labour’s hands. She’s shown indoctrinating her seven to eight year old students after they ask her some questions about politics. The internet rose to the challenge: what happens when they ask some difficult questions?

Our political broadcast airs tonight on @BBCOne. Share the teaser ↓ pic.twitter.com/9wxk4u34mg — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) April 21, 2017

Spotter: Robbie Travers

