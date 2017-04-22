Anorak

Anorak | Labour’s party political broadcast showing indoctrinized Corbyn Kids backfires

Labour’s party political broadcast showing indoctrinized Corbyn Kids backfires

by | 22nd, April 2017

Labour’s latest electoral move is to take a teacher and show her instructing her students that education is safe in Labour’s hands. She’s shown indoctrinating her seven to eight year old students after they ask her some questions about politics. The internet rose to the challenge: what happens when they ask some difficult questions?

 

 

corbyn labour teacher

 

labour ppb teaching IRA

labour ppb teaching IRA

corbyn labour teacher party political broadcast

Spotter: Robbie Travers



Posted: 22nd, April 2017 | In: Key Posts, Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers