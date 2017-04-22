Anorak

Anorak | Emily Thornberry: ‘There are people who poo who create a lot of jobs’

Emily Thornberry: ‘There are people who poo who create a lot of jobs’

by | 22nd, April 2017

Emily Thornberry, Labour MP and shadow Foreign Secretary in Jeremy Corbyn’s Cabinet of anyone who lives within walking distance of his Islington home, is on Radio 4. She says: “There are people who poo who create a lot of jobs.”

 

That’s the jobbies sorted.

 



Posted: 22nd, April 2017 | In: Politicians, TV & Radio Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers