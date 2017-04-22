Anorak | Emily Thornberry: ‘There are people who poo who create a lot of jobs’

Emily Thornberry: ‘There are people who poo who create a lot of jobs’

Emily Thornberry, Labour MP and shadow Foreign Secretary in Jeremy Corbyn’s Cabinet of anyone who lives within walking distance of his Islington home, is on Radio 4. She says: “There are people who poo who create a lot of jobs.”

Emily Thornberry: ‘There are people who poo who create a lot of jobs’ pic.twitter.com/nIAxEoLPd0 — Liam Taggart (@LiamMTaggart) April 21, 2017

That’s the jobbies sorted.

Anorak

Posted: 22nd, April 2017 | In: Politicians, TV & Radio Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink