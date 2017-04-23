Anorak | Canary Islands ferry tests out sea defences by ramming sea wall

Canary Islands ferry tests out sea defences by ramming sea wall

How do you test sea defences? In Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, you set the ferry to ramming speed and go for it:

Videos and photos of the accident appeared quite serious, although no injuries have been reported. The ship involved was the Volcan de Tamasite and, according to information received by The Canary, 140 passengers were on board at the time, though nobody seems to have been seriously hurt, some reports have mentioned up to four people with minor injuries.

Looking at the state of the wall inspires little confidence.



