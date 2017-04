Dolly Parton Sings Jolene In The Death Metal Style

Take it away, Dolly Parton. Her she is belting out a death metal version of her timeless hit, Jolene. It was created by Andy Rehfeldt – check out his Mary Poppins singing Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Spotter: Laughing Squid

Karen Strike

