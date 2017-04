Theresa May: “We want to lead the world in preventing tourism”

On the hustings for GE17, a nervy Theresa May tells the electorate: “We want to lead the world in preventing tourism.”

Theresa May: "We want to lead the world in preventing tourism". pic.twitter.com/OcrLkWso5W — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 25, 2017

Spotter: Adam Bienkov

Anorak

Posted: 25th, April 2017 | In: Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink