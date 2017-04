Ex-copper Number 3429 shares this thought on Madeleine McCann and Facebook’s chances of finding her

Spurs fans beat up one of their own after mistaking him for a Chelsea fan

The year my father got my mother a hoover for Christmas 1984

Tim Farron finds his backbone and blocks David Ward over ‘antisemitic’ comments

The Sun invites readers to sit on Kim Kardashian’s arse

500 Years of “Vulgar Tongue” Slang In One Dictionary

The British Invasion: killer jellyfish are back