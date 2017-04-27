Anorak | Cheeky Exploits: Mooning is an Instagram meme

Cheeky Exploits: Mooning is an Instagram meme

On Instagram, people are showing their arses. What used to be simple mooning is now about boasting and expressing your identity. Things kicked off on Cheeky Exploits which invited people to drop their pants and show their backside in exotic locations. No, not out of a car window. That’s mooning. This is more modern than that. Try to keep up.

Spotter: Plymouth Herald, Ufunk.

More Galleries

Anorak

Posted: 27th, April 2017 | In: In Pictures, Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink