Anorak | Dalston Momentum and Hackney Momentum’s clarification is beyond parody

Dalston Momentum and Hackney Momentum’s clarification is beyond parody

On Twitter., Dalston Momentum – based in Hackney, London – has a message for Hackney Momentum – based in Hackney, London – about an upcoming event:

Hackney Momentum asked us to point out they’re engaging voters with performance theatre, NOT performance art

Satire is not dead. Yet.

As for the event, well, it tells us:

In this meeting we’ll be using performance to help people develop ways of getting Labour’s message across.

Bring your own tissues.

Anorak

