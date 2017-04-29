Anorak

Anorak | Dalston Momentum and Hackney Momentum’s clarification is beyond parody

Dalston Momentum and Hackney Momentum’s clarification is beyond parody

by | 29th, April 2017

On Twitter., Dalston Momentum – based in Hackney, London – has a message for Hackney Momentum – based in Hackney, London – about an upcoming event:

Hackney Momentum asked us to point out they’re engaging voters with performance theatre, NOT performance art

Hackney Momentum asked us to point out they're engaging voters with performance theatre, NOT performance art

 

Satire is not dead. Yet.

As for the event, well, it tells us:

In this meeting we’ll be using performance to help people develop ways of getting Labour’s message across.

Bring your own tissues.



Posted: 29th, April 2017 | In: Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers