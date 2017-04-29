Anorak | Dalston Momentum and Hackney Momentum’s clarification is beyond parody

Dalston Momentum and Hackney Momentum’s clarification is beyond parody
On Twitter., Dalston Momentum – based in Hackney, London – has a message for Hackney Momentum – based in Hackney, London – about an upcoming event:
Hackney Momentum asked us to point out they’re engaging voters with performance theatre, NOT performance art
Satire is not dead. Yet.
As for the event, well, it tells us:
In this meeting we’ll be using performance to help people develop ways of getting Labour’s message across.
Bring your own tissues.
