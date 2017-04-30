Anorak | Blue Note album covers get animated

Blue Note album covers get animated
To mark the 70th anniversary of jazz publishers Blue Note Records, the label animated Reid Miles’ fabulous era-defining album covers.
And The Bella Vista Social Pub, looking to promote its own summer jazz concerts in Siena, Tuscany, came up with a smart idea. Why not pay tribute to Blue Note (and promote the Italian concert series) by animating the cool cover designs that graced Blue Note albums during its heyday.
via: Flashbak, Open Culture
