Man adapts car to let him piss whilst driving

One man has turned his car into a mobile toilet. With the power of hosing, need and creativity, he’s created a car you can piss in without soiling the seats.

Behold the Jeep Catheter:

If that’s Number 1, is this Number 2?

Spotter: Reddit

