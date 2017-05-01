Anorak | How to survive an armed robbery by Jimmy John’s manager Tuker Murray

How to survive an armed robbery by Jimmy John’s manager Tuker Murray

To Kansas, where a robbery is going down. The local police tells all:

At 9:15 p.m. April 26, 2017, officers with the KCPD were dispatched to the location at 3900 Broadway Blvd. in regard to an armed robbery. An unknown black male wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money from the register.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the server. Just chill….

The mellow dude behind the counter is Tuker Murray, 24-year-old assistant manager at a Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches in Kansas City, MO. Here he is talking to KCTV5:

Anorak

Posted: 1st, May 2017 | In: Key Posts, News, Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink