Anorak | Star Wars perform the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Star Wars perform the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Today’s mash-up has been created by Palette-Swap Ninja. They’ve combined Star Wars and the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. Each song corresponds with a scene from the film:

Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band)

Luke Is In The Desert (Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds)

Being From The Spaceport Of Mos Eisley (Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite!)

The whole video playlist is here. Download the full album here

Anorak

