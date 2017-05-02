Anorak | Vox revels in bigotry on Bret Stephens joining the New York Times

Vox revels in bigotry on Bret Stephens joining the New York Times

Vox gets very nasty on the New York Times hiring Bret Stephens:

Earlier this month, the New York Times hired conservative Bret Stephens, longtime writer for the Wall Street Journal, to join its editorial page. It really shouldn’t have.

Because:

For one thing, though the paper defends the hire in the name of opinion diversity, Stephens is a very familiar sort of establishment conservative — a cosmopolitan, well-educated, reflexively pro-Israel war hawk…

Whatever could they be driving at?

But if that;s not nasty enough, the article continues:

It takes a particular sort of insularity to hire a pro-war, anti-Trump white guy…

One part of this hatchet job notes: “Getting hired has not stopped Stephens from making lazy arguments.”

Irony be damned.

