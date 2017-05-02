Anorak | Bear Payne: Cheryl and Liam’s son wears wooden nappies

Bear Payne: Cheryl and Liam’s son wears wooden nappies

In a “showbiz exclusive” the Sun leads with news that Cheryl Cole has named her baby…Sophie. No, only joking. It’s Bear Payne, the surname born of the baby’s dad Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction, and the first name inspired by an animal famed for shitting in the woods and time spent “getting to know their baby”.

Happily, Cher and Liam have loads of money to equip each of their bathrooms with a copse, so making Bear feel very much at home and preventing the bairn suffering any undue embarrassment.

Anorak

