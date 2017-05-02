Anorak | GE17: Diane Abbott creates 250,000 more police officers on up to £8,000 a year each – maybe

GE17: Diane Abbott creates 250,000 more police officers on up to £8,000 a year each – maybe

When Diane Abbott went on Nick Ferrari’s LBC radio show to talk about Labour’s plans for Government, she told listeners what 10,000 extra police officers would cost. They would cost about £80m. Or £300,000. Or it might be more. Or less. Or something in the middle. Maybe.

Here’s Diane – your future Home Secretary – to explain:

